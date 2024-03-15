STERIS’ (TSE:STE) Downgraded by Stifel Canada to Hold

Stifel Canada cut shares of STERIS’ (TSE:STE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
STERIS’ Stock Performance
STERIS’ (TSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$195.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$208.50 million.
STERIS’ Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than STERIS’
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Defense Contractor Stocks Explained, Plus Investment Guide
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Oracle’s AI Cloud Demand Fuels Profitability Surge
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Analysts Lead These Markets: The Most Upgraded Stocks in Q1
Receive News & Ratings for STERIS’ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS’ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.