Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 773,336 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 487,728 shares.The stock last traded at $15.93 and had previously closed at $15.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on STER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Sterling Check from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Friday, March 1st. William Blair downgraded Sterling Check from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Sterling Check in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sterling Check currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

Sterling Check Stock Down 0.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sterling Check

The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.22.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STER. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sterling Check by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Sterling Check by 18.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Sterling Check by 18.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,715 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sterling Check by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Sterling Check by 37.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sterling Check

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

