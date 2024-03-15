Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) EVP Lisa Keith Sells 2,400 Shares

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) EVP Lisa Keith sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.73, for a total value of $100,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,268.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Steven Madden stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.60. 434,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,774. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.42 and its 200-day moving average is $38.00. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $29.92 and a 12 month high of $45.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.16.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $519.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.96 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 36.52%.

SHOO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHOO. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 997 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 312.3% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Steven Madden during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

