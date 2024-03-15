Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Sonendo (NYSE:SONX)

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their hold rating on shares of Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Sonendo Stock Performance

Sonendo stock opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. Sonendo has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $2.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonendo

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SONX. Masters Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sonendo by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250,000 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonendo by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,143,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 957,996 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonendo by 463.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 720,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 592,481 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sonendo during the fourth quarter valued at $1,044,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sonendo during the 4th quarter valued at about $708,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

Sonendo Company Profile

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment, a technology platform designed for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

