Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) CAO Sarah Barkema Sells 16,311 Shares

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) CAO Sarah Barkema sold 16,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $36,536.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 138,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,318.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

SFIX stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.24. The company had a trading volume of 482,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,551. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $5.48. The company has a market cap of $262.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average of $3.45.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 64.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 232.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SFIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.40 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.20 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.32.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

