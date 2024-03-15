StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BlackRock Capital Investment from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

BlackRock Capital Investment Stock Performance

BlackRock Capital Investment Announces Dividend

Shares of BKCC stock opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $268.51 million, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $4.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.81%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 552,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 14,549 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 886,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 77,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 18.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

