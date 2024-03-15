StockNews.com Downgrades American Express (NYSE:AXP) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AXP. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a buy rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of American Express from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of American Express from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $189.00.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $220.47 on Monday. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $224.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $159.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is 24.98%.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total value of $17,979,771.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at $12,248,905.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total transaction of $17,979,771.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,248,905.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Express

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

