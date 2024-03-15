StockNews.com Downgrades Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) to Sell

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, HSBC downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.97.

Banco Santander-Chile Price Performance

Banco Santander-Chile stock opened at $20.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.74. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12 month low of $16.24 and a 12 month high of $21.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $621.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.98 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 9.99%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander-Chile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 11,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander-Chile in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,912,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 301,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 13,505 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

