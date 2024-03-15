StockNews.com Downgrades Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.08.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of MRVL opened at $66.08 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $36.75 and a twelve month high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 7th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $1,967,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 792,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,008,213.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $1,967,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 792,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,008,213.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total value of $339,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,097,573.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,838,240 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 1,328.1% during the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 216.2% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

