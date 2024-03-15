StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Trevena Price Performance

TRVN stock opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.41. Trevena has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $3.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trevena

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVN. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Trevena by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 146,800 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Trevena by 10,526.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trevena in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trevena in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $808,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trevena in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

