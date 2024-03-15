StockNews.com Lowers Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CASY. Stephens raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $312.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Casey’s General Stores from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $306.22.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

CASY opened at $297.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $288.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.80. Casey’s General Stores has a 1 year low of $202.13 and a 1 year high of $314.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.83.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Insider Activity

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $275.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,686.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,295.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Casey’s General Stores

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASY. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 16.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 13.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Casey’s General Stores

(Get Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Featured Stories

