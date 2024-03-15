StockNews.com Lowers Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.
Shares of NYSE:TEF opened at $4.21 on Monday. Telefónica has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.07 and its 200-day moving average is $4.06.
Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. Telefónica had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 2.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Telefónica will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.
