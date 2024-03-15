StockNews.com Lowers Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

Telefónica Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TEF opened at $4.21 on Monday. Telefónica has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.07 and its 200-day moving average is $4.06.

Get Telefónica alerts:

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. Telefónica had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 2.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Telefónica will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Telefónica

Telefónica Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEF. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Telefónica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Telefónica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 1.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.