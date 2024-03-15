StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Director Sells $504,675.00 in Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) Director Scott J. Branch sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.29, for a total transaction of $504,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 512,434 shares in the company, valued at $34,481,683.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

StoneX Group Stock Performance

StoneX Group stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.41. 53,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,308. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.62 and a 12-month high of $74.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.39.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.46. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $784.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of StoneX Group

About StoneX Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNEX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 1st quarter worth $297,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,797,000 after acquiring an additional 8,153 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

