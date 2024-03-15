Strategic Education (STRA) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Strategic Education (NASDAQ: STRA):

3/9/2024 – Strategic Education was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/5/2024 – Strategic Education had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $104.00 to $124.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2024 – Strategic Education had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $103.00 to $123.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2024 – Strategic Education was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/1/2024 – Strategic Education had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $92.00 to $110.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/29/2024 – Strategic Education was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

2/29/2024 – Strategic Education had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $100.00 to $125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Strategic Education Price Performance

Strategic Education stock opened at $100.70 on Friday. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.53 and a 52 week high of $111.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.51.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The health services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.34. Strategic Education had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $302.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Strategic Education

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 82.76%.

In related news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 3,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $356,262.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,886,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 3,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $356,262.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,886,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 12,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total transaction of $1,230,591.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,488,850.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,924 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

