Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 123,113 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 117,606 shares.The stock last traded at $20.83 and had previously closed at $20.85.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.03. The stock has a market cap of $887.97 million, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.57.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.1236 per share. This is a positive change from Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF

About Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $538,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $444,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000.

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

