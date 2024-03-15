Stride Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $383.30 Million (STRD)

Stride (STRD) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. Stride has a market cap of $383.30 million and approximately $615,497.12 worth of Stride was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stride token can now be bought for approximately $4.36 or 0.00006271 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Stride has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Stride Profile

Stride’s launch date was September 4th, 2022. Stride’s total supply is 87,826,193 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,825,728 tokens. Stride’s official website is www.stride.zone. Stride’s official message board is stride.zone/blog. Stride’s official Twitter account is @stride_zone.

Stride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stride (STRD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Osmosis platform. Stride has a current supply of 87,826,193 with 87,825,728 in circulation. The last known price of Stride is 4.28477047 USD and is down -10.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $475,692.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.stride.zone/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stride should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

