StrongBox Wealth LLC Buys 190 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after acquiring an additional 334,950,682 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,851,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,398,000 after purchasing an additional 134,869 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,278,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,913,000 after purchasing an additional 30,777 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after purchasing an additional 517,671 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,893,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,286,000 after purchasing an additional 106,353 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $242.15. The company had a trading volume of 301,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,589. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $246.52. The stock has a market cap of $60.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $234.76 and its 200 day moving average is $221.83.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

