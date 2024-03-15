StrongBox Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 2,430 Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

StrongBox Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 12.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 48,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after buying an additional 5,477 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.6% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 81,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the third quarter valued at approximately $803,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the second quarter worth $5,237,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 3.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 808,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,048,000 after purchasing an additional 27,660 shares in the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $2,436,695.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,879,451.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $2,436,695.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,879,451.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $239,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,850.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac Trading Up 0.8 %

Aflac stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,358,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,467. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.31 and its 200 day moving average is $80.10. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $60.32 and a 1-year high of $86.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on AFL shares. Evercore ISI downgraded Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.36.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

