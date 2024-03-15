StrongBox Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

StrongBox Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 58.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,065 shares during the quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTIP. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.67. 331,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,914. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.70 and a 1 year high of $48.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.57 and a 200 day moving average of $47.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

