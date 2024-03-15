StrongBox Wealth LLC Sells 177 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

StrongBox Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 3.6% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. ML & R Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $6.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $432.87. 40,001,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,514,371. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $297.19 and a 52 week high of $448.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $427.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $395.29.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

