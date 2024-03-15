StrongBox Wealth LLC Sells 189 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

StrongBox Wealth LLC lessened its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth about $4,082,000. Leibman Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth about $1,837,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth about $5,560,000. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of Albemarle stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $119.19. 1,232,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,561,849. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.03 and its 200-day moving average is $140.12. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $106.69 and a one year high of $247.44.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 11.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.75.

Read Our Latest Report on ALB

About Albemarle

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.