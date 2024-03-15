StrongBox Wealth LLC Sells 2,183 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

StrongBox Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIV. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 502.2% in the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.75. The stock had a trading volume of 375,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,577. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $70.43 and a one year high of $77.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.40 and its 200-day moving average is $74.10.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.2249 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

