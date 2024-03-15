StrongBox Wealth LLC Sells 299 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

StrongBox Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 264.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $382.29. 797,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,505,769. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $345.55 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $379.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $382.65.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Melius lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.69.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

