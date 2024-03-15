Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.49

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.49 and last traded at $15.46, with a volume of 13471 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.21.

Subsea 7 Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 386.50 and a beta of 1.79.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.23). Subsea 7 had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Subsea 7 S.A. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

