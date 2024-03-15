Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Down 3.1%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1,086.00 and last traded at $1,095.50. Approximately 816,378 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 11,270,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,130.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SMCI shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Argus began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $941.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $700.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $765.25.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $61.62 billion, a PE ratio of 86.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $701.23 and a 200 day moving average of $422.25.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

In related news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total value of $4,369,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,326,319.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total transaction of $4,369,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,326,319.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,708,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,289 shares of company stock worth $30,197,681 in the last three months. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,474,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,481,000 after acquiring an additional 105,502 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,929,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,136,000 after buying an additional 194,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 11.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,629,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,035,000 after buying an additional 171,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,249,000 after buying an additional 53,564 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 56,764.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,818,000 after buying an additional 1,319,768 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Further Reading

