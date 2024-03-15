Superdry plc (LON:SDRY) Insider Buys £149.40 in Stock

Superdry plc (LON:SDRY – Get Free Report) insider Shaun Wills acquired 498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £149.40 ($191.42).

Shaun Wills also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 13th, Shaun Wills acquired 383 shares of Superdry stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of £149.37 ($191.38).

On Monday, January 15th, Shaun Wills bought 493 shares of Superdry stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of £147.90 ($189.49).

Superdry Price Performance

Shares of SDRY traded up GBX 2.21 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 26.41 ($0.34). The stock had a trading volume of 1,339,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,990,721. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 30.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 37.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.27, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Superdry plc has a 52 week low of GBX 14.26 ($0.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 122.80 ($1.57). The stock has a market capitalization of £26.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.11.

About Superdry

Superdry plc designs, produces, markets, and sells clothing, footwear, and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The Company operates through stores, concessions, various Internet sites, multi-brand independents and distributors, franchise, and license stores.

