Sylogist (TSE:SYZ) Price Target Raised to C$11.00

Sylogist (TSE:SYZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Cormark from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on SYZ. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Sylogist and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Paradigm Capital set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Sylogist and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Sylogist Stock Performance

Sylogist Company Profile

Shares of Sylogist stock traded down C$0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$8.77. 19,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,739. The stock has a market capitalization of C$206.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.73 and a beta of 0.84. Sylogist has a 12-month low of C$4.62 and a 12-month high of C$9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.04, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.62.

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides SaaS solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company manages IT services, network security, Web portals, and others. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

