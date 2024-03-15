Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Stock Price Down 4%

Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $58.03 and last traded at $58.32. 394,797 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 316,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLVM. TheStreet raised Sylvamo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Sylvamo in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Sylvamo Stock Down 3.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.99.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $964.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.72 million. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 6.77%. Sylvamo’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sylvamo Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Sylvamo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sylvamo

In other Sylvamo news, SVP Peggy Maes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $55,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,535 shares in the company, valued at $580,373.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Peggy Maes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $55,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,373.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 12,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $769,504.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,094,892.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,726 shares of company stock worth $919,394 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sylvamo

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLVM. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Sylvamo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Sylvamo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Sylvamo by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Sylvamo by 389.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Sylvamo Company Profile

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

