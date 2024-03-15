Symmetry Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,612 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 44.6% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 528,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,028,000 after buying an additional 34,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CBRE opened at $93.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 1.42. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.63 and a fifty-two week high of $96.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.48.

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.17. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,164,323.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CBRE Group news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,164,323.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $249,444.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,766,895.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,592 shares of company stock valued at $3,675,752. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CBRE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.33.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

