Symmetry Partners LLC Has $532,000 Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $494,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,808,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,931,000 after purchasing an additional 135,826 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,111,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,752,000 after purchasing an additional 212,527 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,069,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on DLTR shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett raised Dollar Tree from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.95.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $125.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.77 and a fifty-two week high of $161.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.56 and its 200 day moving average is $125.60.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle purchased 738,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,280,886.94. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,104,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,480,724.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

