Symmetry Partners LLC Has $631,000 Stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 53.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 23 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 4.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCNCA has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, January 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,620.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,315.00 per share, for a total transaction of $817,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,355,835. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding purchased 466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,315.00 per share, with a total value of $612,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 121,694 shares in the company, valued at $160,027,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,315.00 per share, for a total transaction of $817,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,355,835. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,388 shares of company stock valued at $1,825,220. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $1,531.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $505.84 and a 12 month high of $1,623.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,490.55 and a 200 day moving average of $1,426.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $46.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $48.49 by ($1.91). First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 51.04%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 177.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.84%.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

