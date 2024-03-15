Symmetry Partners LLC Has $709,000 Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth $33,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Price Performance

WM stock opened at $210.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.71 and a 52-week high of $211.05. The company has a market capitalization of $84.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $194.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.54.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total transaction of $523,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,217,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total value of $523,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,217,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald J. Smith sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.56, for a total transaction of $65,326.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,448.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,275 shares of company stock valued at $5,935,154. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $163.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WM

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.