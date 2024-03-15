Symmetry Partners LLC Makes New Investment in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in AppLovin by 16.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in AppLovin by 5.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in AppLovin by 86.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in AppLovin by 99.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in AppLovin by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on APP shares. HSBC started coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.20 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on AppLovin from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on AppLovin from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised AppLovin from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on AppLovin from $58.50 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.04.

AppLovin Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $63.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. AppLovin Co. has a 1 year low of $12.36 and a 1 year high of $65.67. The company has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.45.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $953.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.66 million. AppLovin had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 24.69%. AppLovin’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 2,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $166,926.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 546,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,569,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 2,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $166,926.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 546,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,569,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $323,731.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,065.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.