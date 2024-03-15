Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 2,300 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,038,646,000 after buying an additional 9,969,418 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 416.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,451,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $710,721,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009,826 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at about $364,237,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,961,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $724,566,000 after acquiring an additional 968,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.15.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Phillips 66 news, Director Robert W. Pease bought 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $278,502. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Phillips 66 news, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $146.58 per share, with a total value of $99,967.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $278,502. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,887 shares of company stock valued at $4,543,437 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.
Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.1 %
PSX stock opened at $154.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.63. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $89.74 and a 1-year high of $156.85. The company has a market capitalization of $66.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.36.
Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 4.68%. Research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.15%.
Phillips 66 Company Profile
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
