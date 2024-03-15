Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 93 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Booking by 37.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,044,000 after acquiring an additional 17,432 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,767,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 7.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,511.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3,569.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,286.79. The company has a market cap of $119.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,383.18 and a 12 month high of $3,918.00.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $24.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total transaction of $1,045,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,752,005. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,657,571.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,137 shares of company stock valued at $7,476,491 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BKNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,550.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Edward Jones reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,697.38.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

