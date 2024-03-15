Symmetry Partners LLC Trims Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRV. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,939,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,768,127,000 after buying an additional 127,413 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,575,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $747,267,000 after buying an additional 623,974 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,498,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $779,244,000 after buying an additional 121,752 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,431,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $560,451,000 after buying an additional 29,989 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,847,000 after buying an additional 539,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. HSBC started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.38.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:TRV opened at $221.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $212.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $224.00.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.06, for a total value of $967,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $54,878,580.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

