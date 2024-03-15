Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 6.8 %

NASDAQ:SYRS opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $8.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju acquired 904,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $3,999,998.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,786,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,896,007.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syros Pharmaceuticals

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYRS. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 540.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 29,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

