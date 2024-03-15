Taj Singh Acquires 100,000 Shares of Barsele Minerals Corp. (CVE:BME) Stock

Barsele Minerals Corp. (CVE:BME – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Taj Singh bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.12 per share, with a total value of C$12,000.00.

Barsele Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of CVE:BME opened at C$0.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.01 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.15. Barsele Minerals Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.10 and a 52-week high of C$0.42.

About Barsele Minerals

Barsele Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Sweden. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and zinc deposits. It holds a 45% interest in the Barsele gold project that covers an area of approximately 47,000 hectares located in Västerbottens Län, Northern Sweden.

