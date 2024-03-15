Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Shares Gap Up to $1.72

Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.72, but opened at $1.77. Taseko Mines shares last traded at $1.91, with a volume of 1,120,014 shares changing hands.

Taseko Mines Trading Down 2.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $540.29 million, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.35.

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Taseko Mines had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $112.90 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Taseko Mines

About Taseko Mines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 38.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,769,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730,110 shares in the last quarter. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter valued at $2,077,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Taseko Mines by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,620,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,848 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Taseko Mines by 570.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,604,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Taseko Mines by 18.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,913,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,532 shares in the last quarter. 16.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

