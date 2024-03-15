Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Shares Gap Up to $1.72

Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.72, but opened at $1.77. Taseko Mines shares last traded at $1.91, with a volume of 1,120,014 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of $540.29 million, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.35.
Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Taseko Mines had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $112.90 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
