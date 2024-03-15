Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.94 and last traded at $1.93. Approximately 350,161 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,364,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

Taseko Mines Trading Up 3.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.17 million, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.94.

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $112.90 million for the quarter. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 11.54%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Taseko Mines

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 38.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,769,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730,110 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 18.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,913,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,532 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,620,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,848 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,141,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 566,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 99.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,034,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

