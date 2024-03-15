Taysha Gene Therapies (TSHA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 19th.

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $2.22. 604,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,208,737. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.18. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $3.89. The company has a market cap of $415.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Taysha Gene Therapies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 13.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 376,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 44,723 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at about $194,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

