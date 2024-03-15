TD Securities Lowers Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Price Target to C$35.00

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 11.29% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, CIBC upped their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$34.50 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Shares of ENGH stock traded down C$0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$31.45. 69,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,518. Enghouse Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$27.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$35.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$33.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

In other news, Director Stephen Sadler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.25, for a total transaction of C$558,750.00. In other Enghouse Systems news, Senior Officer Vincent Mifsud bought 50,000 shares of Enghouse Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$36.81 per share, with a total value of C$1,840,350.00. Also, Director Stephen Sadler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.25, for a total value of C$558,750.00. Insiders own 21.94% of the company’s stock.

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

