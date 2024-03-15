TD Securities Raises Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Price Target to C$15.00

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chartwell Retirement Residences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.00.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Down 0.4 %

Chartwell Retirement Residences Dividend Announcement

Shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences stock opened at C$12.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.26. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a twelve month low of C$8.10 and a twelve month high of C$12.46. The stock has a market cap of C$2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -610.00 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3,050.00%.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

(Get Free Report)

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.