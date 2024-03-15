Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises 1.0% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 11,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.58.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADP traded down $3.55 on Friday, reaching $239.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,738,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.46 and a 12-month high of $256.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $244.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.56. The stock has a market cap of $98.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.78.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 95.22% and a net margin of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.19%.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.43, for a total transaction of $173,104.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at $5,159,958.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.43, for a total value of $173,104.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at $5,159,958.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $352,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,498.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,662 shares of company stock worth $4,094,554 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

