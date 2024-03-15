Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Has $1.24 Million Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 95.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,869 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,785 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. HWG Holdings LP grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 89,190.2% during the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 45,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 45,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MLI shares. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

In other news, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 53,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $2,559,961.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,131,054.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total value of $246,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 53,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $2,559,961.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,131,054.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 106,080 shares of company stock valued at $5,135,531. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MLI traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,680. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $32.94 and a one year high of $52.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.49.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $732.38 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.07%.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

