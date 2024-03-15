Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Has $1.75 Million Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 260,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,936,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 27,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 8,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $2,033,389.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,522,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $2,033,389.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,522,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,533.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,607 shares of company stock worth $13,214,499 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.24. 4,496,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,773,270. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.65 and a twelve month high of $71.40.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 39.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.92.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

