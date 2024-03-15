Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Has $2.80 Million Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust accounts for approximately 1.3% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.53.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,056,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,760. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.10, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.43. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $86.33 and a one year high of $154.18.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

