Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 538 shares of the company's stock after selling 8 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 42,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 430 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,443,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 40.9% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company's stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 111.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 335,190 shares of the company's stock worth $851,379,000 after acquiring an additional 176,623 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total value of $8,993,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,921 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,756,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,530.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total transaction of $8,993,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,756,456.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,807 shares of company stock valued at $39,669,061. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of AutoZone from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AutoZone from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,900.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,779.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $3,020.76.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of AZO stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3,119.31. The company had a trading volume of 78,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,404. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,277.88 and a 52-week high of $3,152.66. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $2,805.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,659.12. The company has a market capitalization of $53.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.70.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $24.64 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

