Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 117,180.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,795,180,000 after buying an additional 32,794,236 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $619,226,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $693,952,000 after purchasing an additional 425,918 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,179,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,186,837,000 after purchasing an additional 389,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 13.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,849,554,000 after purchasing an additional 340,460 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $1,714,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,956. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $1,714,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,956. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $7,703,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,280,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,395 shares of company stock worth $10,593,331. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $14.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $911.14. 705,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,714. The company has a 50 day moving average of $871.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $745.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $478.77 and a 52-week high of $1,007.39. The firm has a market cap of $119.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.51.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.71 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Lam Research from $885.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $811.68.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

