Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Sells 118 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MOH traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $405.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,284. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $382.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $358.97. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $258.42 and a fifty-two week high of $410.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Molina Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $367.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $437.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.91.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MOH

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total transaction of $5,798,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,121,423.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,567.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total value of $5,798,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,531 shares in the company, valued at $14,121,423.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,711 shares of company stock valued at $6,472,517 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Molina Healthcare

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.